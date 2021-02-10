San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) announced that Inland Counties Legal Services, Inc. (ICLS) will be providing free legal aid in its virtual Consumer Rights Clinic to qualified self-representative litigants beginning on Feb. 16 with debt collection cases.
This new service is made possible through grant funding obtained by ICLS.
Every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, qualified self-represented litigants can receive assistance virtually on filing their answer, obtaining records, and negotiating a settlement or dismissal, as well as asking case-related questions. Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit www.inlandlegal.org/apply or call (888) 245-4257.
