In this time of crisis, the Fontana Unified School District is making sure that local children can continue to receive free, healthy meals on weekdays.
Without getting out of their cars, families can pick up "grab and go" lunches for children (ages 18 and under) at several school sites, according to Trieste Huey, the director of food services for the district.
With all schools closed until March 27, this meal service is continuing throughout that time period.
On March 16, Huey and her co-workers were stationed at Juniper Elementary School and said the program was working well, with between 1,000 and 1,500 meals given away that day altogether at the various sites.
"We had no idea what to expect, so we're playing it day by day, but so far we've had a good response," she said.
Huey was told that Fontana High School was particularly well attended, with a line of cars seen during the event.
Each child received a lunch consisting of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad, applesauce, and chocolate milk. In addition, a complete breakfast for the ensuing day was also provided.
The families receiving the food have been quite thankful, Huey said. "It's been incredibly positive," she said.
The FUSD has not ruled out the possibility that schools could remain closed after March 27, and if that turns out to be the case, the meal service program at the sites will still be available.
"We'll have plenty of food for the long haul," Huey said.
----- FAMILIES CAN PICK UP MEALS for children from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays at the following locations:
• Beech Avenue Elementary School, 9206 Beech Avenue
• Fontana Middle School, 8425 Mango Avenue
• Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Avenue
• Juniper Elementary School, 7655 Juniper Avenue
• Palmetto Elementary School, 9325 Palmetto Avenue
• Primrose Elementary School, 751 N. Maple Avenue
• Redwood Elementary School, 8570 Redwood Avenue
• Sierra Lakes Elementary School, 5740 Avenal Place
• Southridge Middle School, 14500 Live Oak Avenue
Students with special needs will be contacted by the district for meal service accommodations.
For more information, call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.