Lunch

Children happily ate lunches at the Fontana Boys and Girls Club during the summer of 2014.  The annual Summer Lunch Program is taking place this year at various locations in Fontana.

Free meals are being provided for youth on weekdays during the upcoming weeks through the Fontana Unified School District’s annual summer lunch program.

The meals are available for persons ages 18 years and younger at five locations in Fontana.

Lunches are served Monday through Friday until July 27 (except for July 4) at the following locations:

• Fontana Boys and Girls Club — noon to 1 p.m.

• Fontana Park — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Jack Bulik Park — 11 a.m. to noon

• Miller Park — 11 a.m. to noon

• Southridge Park — 11 a.m. to noon.

Meals must be eaten on site.

For more information, visit www.fusd.net or call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.

