The City of Fontana Community Services Department’s free outdoor concert series will kick off on Thursday, June 8 with a performance by No Duh, a No Doubt tribute band.
The series will continue every Thursday through July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Each night will feature free live musical entertainment, food vendors, crafts, and attractions for all ages.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs while enjoying the concerts.
No Duh was a popular attraction in Fontana last year, and a big lineup of other bands was slated to perform during subsequent weeks:
June 8 — No Duh (No Doubt tribute)
June 15 — Soto (Latin funk)
June 22 — Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars tribute)
June 29 — Corazón De Maná (Maná tribute)
July 6 — Blink 180True (Blink-182 tribute)
July 13 — DSB (Journey tribute)
July 20 — Kings of Queen (Queen tribute)
July 27 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
For more information, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
