The recent heat wave has caused some misery for local residents, but to help make the situation a bit more comfortable, school personnel have been providing free, nutritious lunches (along with, of course, cool drinks) for children.
The Fontana Unified School District, like all districts in San Bernardino County, offers free meals for students 18 years of age and younger on weekdays during the summer months.
“It’s been a busy summer,” said Luis Mays, the FUSD’s director of food services, noting that the district has served more than 1,000 lunches a day at various community locations in Fontana.
The Fontana program will end on July 21 and then will resume at the district’s school sites once the 2023-24 school year begins on Aug. 3.
County Superintendent Ted Alejandre paid a special visit to Fontana on July 13 to witness firsthand the implementation of the summer meal program and also to promote a new accessible, interactive online map which details all of the sites where the lunches are offered throughout the county.
He said families can utilize the GIS map to browse more than 90 summer meal distribution sites, including dates and times.
The free tool can be accessed at:
https://sbcss.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/a2b1b595e1884a779144abccc1c31387
