Project Boon and the City of Fontana will be providing a free Thanksgiving meal through the annual Eat and Be Well event on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
This year's event for less fortunate families will have a drive-thru format due to COVID-19.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Street.
Persons interested in helping with Eat and Be Well are encouraged to donate food items at a drop-off location of their choosing.
For more information, visit http://ow.ly/XiM450CfNlp, call (951) 305-3038 or email j.parker@projectboon.org.
