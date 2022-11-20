A free Thanksgiving meal will be served at the 11th Annual Eat and Be Well event in Fontana on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The event, coordinated by Project Boon, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue.
In addition to the warm meal, attendees can receive health services and free groceries, while supplies last. Persons will be given a whole uncooked turkey on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hundreds of people receive these free meals through Project Boon every year in Fontana on Thanksgiving.
Sponsorships and volunteers are being sought for this event. For more information, visit projectboon.org or call (951) 305-3038.
