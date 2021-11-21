The City of Fontana and Project Boon will be partnering to serve a warm Thanksgiving meal and to provide resources to the community on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The annual Eat and Be Well event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last) at the Central City Park parking lot, next to the Cypress Center at 8380 Cypress Avenue.
In addition to the free meal, there will also be a grocery distribution, health services, a resource fair with vendors, and live entertainment.
For more information, visit https://projectboon.org.
