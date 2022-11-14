Good Samaritan Christian Ministries will be hosting a free turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.
Good Samaritan Christian Ministries is located at 17220 Merrill Avenue in Fontana.
For more information, contact Pastor Jacqueline Williams at (909) 251-1951.
