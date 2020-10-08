Weekend lane closures are planned for northbound Interstate 15 north of Fontana, and heavy traffic congestion is likely, according to Caltrans.
Because of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project, lane closures will take place on northbound I-15 from Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 12 at 4 a.m.
The Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes will be closed from Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana to Glen Helen Parkway in Devore, including the northbound I-15 Glen Helen on and off ramps. One lane will be open to traffic.
Delays are expected, and motorists are advised to use State Route 210 eastbound to Interstate 215 northbound to I-15 as a detour route.
Caltrans officials are urging motorists to not detour through the Rosena Ranch or Lytle Creek communities.
