Gregory Fromm, a former principal in the Fontana Unified School District, has been named the new assistant superintendent of business services in the Colton Joint Unified School District.
Fromm was recently named the 2022 CBO of the year for Los Angeles County.
He began his career as a football coach and PE teacher.
In addition to serving five years as a principal in Fontana, he also has 11 years of experience as an assistant superintendent.
Back in his days of attending college, he played football at the University of Buffalo.
