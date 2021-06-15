The front lobby of the Fontana Police Department has been reopened to the public.
The lobby had previously been shut down for many months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Normal business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17005 Upland Avenue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 14.
Residents who need police assistance may call dispatch 24/7 at (909) 350-7700 or dial “911” for emergency.
