The Fontana Teachers Association (FTA) is recommending candidates Jason O’Brien and Jennifer Quezada for the two seats that are being contested in the Nov. 3 Fontana School Board election.
The FTA represents about 1,850 educators, counselors, school nurses and librarians in the Fontana Unified School District.
"The Fontana Teachers Association is committed to the safe return to physical schools for all students and employees," said FTA President Connie Verhulst. “We support candidates that are focused on the safe reopening of schools. The safety of the students is now more important than ever."
The district is operating under a distance learning system due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is presently no timetable for when school sites can reopen.
O'Brien is the current president of the School Board and is seeking his second four-term term. He has a career in law enforcement which spans 25 years, and he is also president of Children's Resources, which supports parents and their children in achieving academic success.
Quezada, who is seeking her first term on the School Board, was born and raised in Fontana and has gone on to become a teacher. She currently mentors the next generation of teachers at the University of California, Riverside.
Other candidates who are running for seats in the election are Oliver B. Christian, Oscar Ernesto Solis, Shelley C-Bradford, and Joe Armendarez.
