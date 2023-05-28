All the fun that can be jammed into one weekend will be happening in Fontana at the start of June.
The 110th Annual Fontana Days Festival will be taking place at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue.
“Fun in the Sun” is the theme of this year’s celebration, which includes carnival rides, live entertainment and an array of food and novelty vendors.
The festival will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 3 from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 4 from noon to 10 p.m. Gate admission is $2 each day.
The event is coordinated each year by the Exchange Club of Fontana, a service organization which raises funds for worthy causes in the city.
“We have been dedicated to enriching the well-being of the children in the Fontana area since 1953,” according to the Exchange Club website.
The funds raised at this event provide student scholarships and assist with youth sports, academic activities, and youth-oriented law enforcement programs.
Coupons for savings on rides at the park during Fontana Days on June 3 and 4 can be found inside the May 26 printed edition of the Fontana Herald News. The coupons can be copied for use by family members.
----- THE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:
• Thursday, June 1:
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Sugar Rush
• Friday, June 2:
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Valverde School of Performing Arts
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — 80z Allstars
• Saturday, June 3:
Noon to 2:30 p.m. — Carole Lynne Dance Studio
2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Fontana Days Parade awards ceremony
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Route 66 Dance Studio
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Nuevo Amanecer
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Bumptown
• Sunday, June 4:
2:30 p.m. — Lucy dance group
5:30 p.m. — Reall singing group
6 p.m. — The Rock Tops
----- THE FESTIVAL is separate from the Fontana Days Parade, which was held on May 6.
A contest was held to determine the winning entries in the parade. The winners were:
1st place — Senior Prom Court
2nd place — Ballet Folklorico Tierra De Mi Padre
3rd place — Fontana Expanded Learning Program
The Fontana Days sponsors are the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Frontier Homes, Fontana Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Options For Youth, San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, Fontana Water Company, HomeStreet Bank, All Magic Paint and Body, Burrtec, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, and Credit Union of Southern California.
The Fontana Days Run, which is overseen by the City of Fontana, will be held on Saturday, June 3. The finish line is in front of City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
For more information about the festival, visit https://exchangecluboffontana.org/
