A major road renovation project in Fontana will receive funding if Congress passes the 2021 House surface transportation package, known as the INVEST in America Act, according to Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
Torres secured $15 million to help reconstruct the historic Malaga Bridge, expand part of Foothill Boulevard, and construct pedestrian sidewalks and bike lanes for Fontana. The project would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, and provide adequate pedestrian facilities, Torres said.
The Malaga Bridge crosses Foothill between Beech and Citrus avenues and has been the scene of several vehicular accidents. For many years, Fontana leaders have wanted to make improvements to the location while preserving its historic quality.
The funding Torres included in the bill would allow the project to move from planning into the construction phase.
"As we focus on our nation’s infrastructure needs, this bill is an important opportunity to bring federal dollars back to the Inland Empire," Torres said.
“The City of Fontana is thrilled with the inclusion of the Malaga Bridge Project in the transportation and infrastructure package,” Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said. “The allocation will serve to preserve our historic bridge, remove traffic obstructions and provide critical linkages in our community. In Fontana, we understand that an investment in transportation and infrastructure is an investment in an improved quality of life. We could not have accomplished this without the immense support and partnership of Congresswoman Norma Torres.”
The bill was scheduled to be marked up in committee on June 9 before later moving to the House floor for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.