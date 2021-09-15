Members of Congress and city officials are continuing to advocate for the funding necessary to renovate the historic Malaga Bridge on Foothill Boulevard in western Fontana.
On Sept. 13, California Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District) and North Carolina Congressman David Price, chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, met with Fontana’s elected officials and city staff to discuss the bridge.
Earlier this year, Torres (whose district includes part of Fontana) proposed a $15 million allocation for the bridge, which was originally completed in 1931 as part of the Pacific Electric Railroad and now needs serious reconstruction.
“I would like to thank Congresswoman Norma Torres for bringing Chairman David Price to Fontana for this historic visit to the Malaga Bridge site. This project is important to our community because it will bring millions of dollars in badly needed infrastructure improvements and create a safe route that helps connect pedestrians from Fontana to the San Gabriel Valley,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a news release.
As the subject of major traffic concerns, the Malaga Bridge Project seeks to remove points of traffic constraint while preserving its structure.
The bridge crosses Foothill between Beech and Citrus avenues and has been the scene of several vehicular accidents over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.