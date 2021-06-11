A fundraiser has been created for the family of a young Fontana man who was afflicted with brain cancer.
Ricardo Casillas, 32, was described as "an incredible father, son, brother and husband" by Lydia Manookin, who is organizing the fundraiser.
Casillas was "such a great friend. So many have been and will continue to be inspired by his kindness and love for life and those around him. We will miss you always," Manookin said on a GoFundMe page.
"We are opening this up to any and all who are able to help us make sure his children will be taken care of, and so the funeral and memorial will not be too much of a burden on his family."
The link for the GoFundMe page is:
