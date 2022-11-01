A fundraiser is being held for the family of a Colton Police Department officer who died tragically on Oct. 27.
Officer Lorenzo Morgan, 29, accidentally shot himself to death while off-duty in his car in Oro Grande, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Morgan, a resident of Apple Valley, was a native of Fontana.
“Full of heart, humbleness and proud to serve describes Officer Lorenzo Morgan,” the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 31.
“Lorenzo was proud of being a recruit in the academy with the Fontana Police Department, most notably during community relation programs like Toys for Tots.”
He graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy in September of 2019.
“As a classmate, Morgan was a lead by example type man. He has the best serious face but when he smiled you knew he had the most gentle heart,” the Facebook post said. “He would eventually leave the Fontana Police Department after training and began working with at-risk kids and children with autism, here he realized his passion for wanting to help at-risk kids while being a police officer.”
He was then hired by the Colton P.D., completing his field training in May, becoming one of the department’s newest officers.
“Lorenzo was a dedicated father, a loving son, a cousin, and friend to so many,” the Facebook post said.
The Fontana P.D. posted this message on its Facebook page:
“Thoughts and prayers to the Morgan family and our Colton Police Department family. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace brother.”
Funds raised through a Fund A Hero campaign will go to support medical costs associated with his expectant fiancé and their 11-year-old son Ethan as they deal with this loss during the upcoming holidays.
The Fund A Hero page can be found at:
https://porac.org/fundraiser/officer-lorenzo-morgan-memorial-fund/
