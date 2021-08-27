The South Fire in Lytle Creek has been tragic for families which have lost their homes and belongings.
Among the fire victims were Jose Llamas and Maria Covarrubias, whose daughter, Susana Covarrubias, is trying to raise funds to help the family rebuild.
“They only had a few moments to gather a few items,” Susana Covarrubias said. “Nothing was salvaged, they are starting all over. This really devastated our parents.”
Persons wanting to help the family can visit the GoFundMe page at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/lytle-creek-wild-fire-burnt-down-home?
----- SEVERAL OTHER fundraisers have been established to help additional families who have been affected by the fire.
For information about those fundraisers, visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jose-sonia-rebuild-their-home?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-margarita-rebuild-her-home-from-wildfire?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-and-deborahs-home?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-verdugo-family-rebuild?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-monica-and-family-recover-from-fire?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-children-affected-by-the-south-fire?
