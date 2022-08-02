Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office.
“We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on new roles and challenges,” acting superintendent Dr. Monica Makiewicz said. “This continues Fontana Unified’s history of developing our own educators into top administrators within the District — a practice that is highly valued because its strengthens our leaders’ connection to the community, our students and their families.”
The promotions include:
• Antonio Viramontes — principal, Jurupa Hills High School
• Dr. Barbara Kelley — principal, Fontana A.B. Miller High School
• Tabatha Pachot — principal, South Tamarind Elementary School
• Theresa Gomez — principal, Randall Pepper Elementary School
• Dr. Annette Beasley — FUSD director of teaching and learning
• Caroline Labonte — FUSD director of certificated people services
• Dr. Rita Bayne — FUSD director of classified people services
All of the personnel advancing to new positions have been promoted from within the district.
Viramontes is the former principal of Sequoia Middle School and has been with the district since 2006. Kelley has spent 27 years in the district, all at Miller, where she has served as assistant principal, band director and ASB director. Gomez has been with the FUSD since 2005, serving as Randall Pepper’s assistant principal since 2015.
Bayne has been at the District since 2004 and has served as principal of Chaparral Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, Jurupa Hills Middle School and, most recently, South Tamarind Elementary School. Pachot has been with FUSD since 1999, serving as a teacher, resource specialist, lead middle school counselor and, most recently, assistant principal at Wayne Ruble Middle School.
Beasley has served as principal of Randall Pepper since coming to the district in 2018, and longtime FUSD educator Labonte has served as principal of Sierra Lakes Elementary School, Wayne Ruble Middle School and, most recently, Jurupa Hills High School.
