Seven FUSD administrators have been promoted to new leadership positions, including Antonio Viramontes, Jurupa Hills High School principal; Dr. Barbara Kelley, Fontana A.B. Miller High School principal; Tabatha Pachot, South Tamarind Elementary School principal; Theresa Gomez, Randall Pepper Elementary School principal; Dr. Annette Beasley, FUSD director of teaching and learning; Caroline Labonte, FUSD director of classified people services; Dr. Rita Bayne, FUSD director of certified people services. All of these FUSD administrators have been promoted from within the district.