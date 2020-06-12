The Fontana Unified School District Board of Education has unanimously approved a resolution which "unequivocally condemns all acts of racism."
The resolution, which was approved at the June 10 board meeting, also condemns "all acts of brutality, racial profiling, and the use of excessive force by law enforcement."
The School Board, which was responding to the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minnesota on May 25, is seeking to review its existing programs and policies in order to strengthen them as necessary, the resolution said.
The trustees are encouraging community members to collaborate on developing policy and practice recommendations specifically for the district's African American students and other students of color. These recommendations could be adopted as a follow-up to this resolution within 60 days.
The board aims to "conduct stringent oversight and independent investigations into instances of police brutality, racial profiling, and excessive use of force, and hold individual law enforcement officers and the Fontana Unified School District School Police Department accountable," the resolution said.
The School Police Department is led by Lee Powell, who was named the district's police chief earlier this year. Powell, who is African American, had previously served as a lieutenant in the School Police Department since 2017.
The resolution stated that the School Police Department continues to implement steps to conduct "fair and equitable policing" of the FUSD's campuses, such as:
• Establishing partnerships with prestigious university programs to provide counseling and socio-emotional support for students.
• Establishing programs such as the Fontana Leadership Intervention Program to support at-risk youth.
• Establishing mechanisms such as youth court, to create an environment fostering student centered oversight and involvement in processes.
"Diversity and inclusion are key priorities of the District," the resolution said.
Close to 90 percent of the FUSD's students are Hispanic.
