Fontana Unified School District began its 2020-2021 school year with a Distance Learning program on Aug. 24.
The FUSD, like the overwhelming majority of districts in California, is conducting only online classes because of the coronavirus threat, with all school buildings remaining closed to students at the present time.
Although many students and teachers were disappointed that they could not participate in in-person instruction, some of them showed their enthusiasm with social media messages.
Summit High School students held signs which read: ""Happy first day of school SkyHawks, and happy last first day of school Class of 2021."
"Let’s make this year count and make endless memories together! We love you all!" Summit said on Twitter.
The district delayed the start of the school year by two weeks in order to make sure adequate preparations were made, including providing computer laptops to students.
"We have been checking out laptops over the summer at Sequoia and Wayne Ruble Middle School. Parents and students have also been retrieving laptops, learning materials, and school supplies at school sites," said Michael Garcia, the district's director of family and community engagement.
Garcia said that parents who have not picked up a laptop can make an appointment online at www.fusd.net.
"Parents and students who have questions regarding the first day and week of school can visit the school's website, log in to TEAMS for learning times/schedules/updates, and Q Parent Connection to view courses and connect with a teacher and counselor. They can also contact the school site for more information," Garcia said.
San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Superintendent Ted Alejandre said the goal is for teachers to furnish the very best instruction possible despite the challenging circumstances.
"Through Distance Learning, teachers continue to provide access to rigorous educational programs for students in San Bernardino County," Alejandre said in a news release on Aug. 21. "There are opportunities to expand instruction beyond the traditional classroom walls to explore different cultures and to go back in time for an engaging history lesson. County Schools subject matter experts are working with their content area networks to elevate virtual professional development and improve instructional delivery strategies. History, math, universal design, literacy and special education groups are collaborating on best practices to enhance learning for all students. The Advisory Commission for Special Education met on August 20 to discuss strategies on how to meet the educational needs of our most vulnerable students in the current environment."
One school district in the county was recently approved to offer in-class instruction, Alejandre said. Lucerne Valley Unified School District, a small district in the High Desert region, submitted a waiver to offer on-campus instruction and was approved by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health after meeting strict health and safety criteria. The district began instruction for TK-6th grade public education students on Aug. 20.
There is no current timetable for opening up all the rest of the county's schools because the county remains on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list.
