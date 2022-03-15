Fontana Unified School District will transition from an “at-large” to by-trustee area elections system for the Board of Education in November 2022, following the adoption of Resolution No. 22-05 and the selection of a final trustee map and sequence of elections during the March 9 School Board meeting.
The Board of Education adopted Scenario 6 — a map submitted by a group of Fontana citizens that had gained the most public support — following a series of public hearings that solicited input from the community.
The vote in favor of Scenario 6 was 3-1, with Joe Armendarez, Mary Sandoval, and Mars Serna voting yes and Jennifer Quezada voting no. Adam Perez was absent.
A map of Scenario 6 can be viewed at:
https://www.fusd.net/cms/lib/CA50000190/Centricity/Domain/3343/FontanaUSD_Scenario6.pdf
• Trustee Area 1 includes much of northern and northwestern Fontana;
• Trustee Area 2 includes the area in the northeastern area of the district, plus part of north-central Fontana;
• Trustee Area 3 includes the western and central portion of Fontana;
* Trustee Area 4 includes the eastern and central area of the district;
• Trustee Area 5 includes the southern area of Fontana.
The School Board also approved Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 5 to be included in the 2022 election and for Trustee Areas 3 and 4 to be elected in 2024. As part of this sequence, the two newest members — Board President Jennifer Quezada and Vice President Joe Armendarez — would keep their seats as at-large members until 2024.
The district adopted a resolution declaring its intent to comply with the California Voting Rights Act last November, prompting the process to transition from an at-large election — in which all Board of Education members are elected by voters of the entire school district — to a by-trustee area election system, in which the members are elected by voters in designated areas.
The final trustee area map will be reviewed by the San Bernardino County Committee on School District Organization in the coming months.
