Cheered on by family, friends and community members, re-elected Fontana Unified School District Board of Education members Adam Perez, Mary Sandoval and Marcelino “Mars” Serna took the oath of office during the Board’s organizational meeting on Dec. 14.
The district participated in its first by-trustee area election in 2022, which saw the community vote to keep intact the Board of Education that has served FUSD since 2020.
• Sandoval, who represents Trustee Area 5, is a retired academic programs administrator and has been a resident of Fontana for nearly 60 years. She was first elected to the Board in 2014.
• Serna, a program specialist for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, represents Trustee Area 1. He was first elected to the Board of Education in a 2017 special election; this will be his second full four-year term.
• Perez is also entering his second term on the Board and will represent Trustee Area 2. The Army veteran and law enforcement officer was first elected in 2018.
The Board of Education also held its annual organization of officers during the meeting, selecting Serna to serve as president and Perez as its vice president/clerk for 2023.
FUSD alumni Dr. Jennifer Quezada, an assistant principal at Upland High School, and Joe Armendarez, a track supervisor with the BNSF Railway engineering team, complete the five-member Board of Education. Both were elected to the Board in 2020; their positions remain at-large until 2024, when representatives will be elected to represent Trustee Areas 3 and 4.
“We are thankful to have a Board of Education that passionately advocates for the students of Fontana Unified School District,” Interim Superintendent Juan M. Lopez said. “I look forward to continue working with our Board of Education to ensure that every Fontana Unified student is equipped to succeed and empowered to reach their goals.”
The district is in the process of choosing a new superintendent. Candidates for the job were scheduled to be interviewed in January, according to the FUSD website.
