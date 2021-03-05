The Fontana Unified School District celebrated Read Across America week in honor of children's book author Dr. Seuss.
A well-attended event was held on March 3 at Poplar Elementary School, where several students and their parents stopped by in the morning (right before rain began to fall) to receive free materials.
The front of the school was decorated with balloons during the socially-distanced event, which was coordinated by Poplar PTA President Crystal Cortez (who was dressed as Thing 1) and PTA Treasurer Claudia Zamudio (Thing 2).
