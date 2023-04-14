The Fontana Unified School District and the City of Fontana will host a Community Roundtable on Thursday, April 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center.
“We know that the recent incident between a Fontana Unified student and teacher involving the use of a racially insensitive word was hurtful, upsetting, and unacceptable,” the district said in a news release. “The Community Roundtable will allow us to listen to students, parents, staff, residents, and local leaders as we address concerns and seek solutions supporting diversity, inclusivity, and compassion throughout Fontana.”
In a video that was posted to social media and then broadcast on TV in news reports, a teacher at Sequoia Middle School was seen saying a racial slur and asking a student to repeat it. The district is investigating the incident.
FUSD Superintendent Miki Inbody and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren will be overseeing the Community Roundtable.
“The Community Roundtable will encourage dialogue, acknowledge and address biases, and collaborate on creating a more inclusive learning environment and community,” the news release said.
The Jessie Turner Center is located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
For more information, contact the FUSD Department of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) at (909)-357-5000 ext. 29409 or Monique Carter (mcarter@fontana.org) with the City of Fontana.
