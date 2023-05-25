The Fontana Unified School District and the City of Fontana will host a second Community Roundtable, featuring small breakout groups, to continue meaningful discussion regarding concerns of diversity, equity and inclusion within the district and city and identify actionable solutions.
The second roundtable will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Fontana.
“We appreciate the Fontana Unified families and residents who made their voices heard at the first Community Roundtable,” FUSD Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said in a news release issued by the district. “We look forward to continuing this conversation and working alongside the city to ensure Fontana and FUSD are welcoming and supportive of everyone we serve.”
Inbody and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren will address specific questions and topics raised during the first Community Roundtable on April 20. Attendees will then discuss specific questions and concerns related to equity, inclusion and race in small breakout groups, which will be encouraged to provide constructive input and suggest solutions to address or improve these issues.
Parents and residents who are proactive, solution-oriented, and interested in working collaboratively to better their community are encouraged to attend.
“Fontana prides itself on being a diverse, inclusive community, and these Roundtable sessions are an opportunity for the community to work together in a meaningful discussion about solutions and tangible outcomes,” Warren said.
For more information, contact the Department of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) at (909) 357-5000 ext. 29409 or Monique Carter (mcarter@fontana.org) with the City of Fontana.
