At a special meeting on March 13, the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously to close all of the district's schools for normal operations from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27, with possible extensions to be determined, because of the coronavirus threat.
Superintendent Randal Bassett and the five School Board members said the closure was the right choice for the safety of the students and staff.
The week of March 23-27 was already scheduled to be spring break for the district, with no classes in session.
Because there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in all of San Bernardino County, the School Board had previously decided at a meeting on March 11 that the FUSD schools would be remaining open.
However, events changed rapidly and suddenly throughout California and the nation over the next two days, and after consulting with San Bernardino County school leaders and others, the FUSD took the extraordinary step of shutting down the schools. Several other nearby districts have also decided to close their doors temporarily.
"This is a very fluid situation. We've been watching this change, minute by minute," said Board Member Mars Serna.
He added that he was pleased that the trustees were able to work together "in a unified front" for the benefit of the students.
There will be no school-sanctioned activities for FUSD students during the two-week period, and all athletic events are being cancelled until March 30. All Saturday classes for March 14 were also cancelled. The district office will remain open.
"The safety of our children is our No. 1 priority," said Board Member Mary Sandoval.
Board Member Adam Perez said he hoped that guidance counselors would be made available to help the students.
Bassett said that the district is planning to institute a free lunch program for students during the time that classes are cancelled, similar to the program the district has with the City of Fontana during the summer months. More details will be announced soon.
On the Fontana Herald News Facebook page, several people commented that they were pleased with the decision.
"I feel better having my girls at home," Gris Beltran said.
Elizabeth Eli Gudino wrote: "I feel so bad for single parents and those that are going to struggle with this change. However it's a relief for me because my son suffers from chronic asthma and being that this is a respiratory virus I am deeply concerned."
The FUSD later released a statement which read in part:
"Since schools will be closed, please consider alternate care for your student or talk with your employer about newly available sick leave and telework options in case you need to stay home with your child. Please discourage children and teens from gathering in other public places while school is dismissed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
We want to remind you to continue to take simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include washing hands with soap and water, coughing into sleeve/tissue, staying home if sick, and getting a flu shot. If your child is exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider."
