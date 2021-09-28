The Fontana Unified School District recently conducted a survey to learn how many of the district’s students (12 years and older), employees, and their families might be interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and hundreds of people responded positively.
The district received 3,761 responses to the survey within one week, and 16 percent of parents indicated that they would be interested in having their student vaccinated. Additionally, 11 percent said that they or another adult in the household were interested in receiving the vaccine, said Michael Garcia, the FUSD’s director of family and community engagement.
“Those who were not interested in receiving the vaccine had already received it or do not intend to get vaccinated,” Garcia said.
On Sept. 18, FUSD held a vaccination event at Fontana High School in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy, and 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were offered.
The district plans to continue to partner with Walgreens and other agencies to hold additional vaccination events in the future, Garcia said.
FUSD provides COVID-19 testing to students and employees Monday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m. at the five comprehensive high schools.
Additionally, Curative Health Services, in partnership with FUSD, continues to offer free COVID-19 testing for the community. For more information regarding Curative COVID-19 testing and to make an appointment, visit COVID-19 Testing and Health Services | Curative.
As of mid-September, there have been 5,578 cases of youth (ages 5-19) being infected with COVID-19 within the boundaries of the FUSD since the pandemic began early last year, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
