As the 2023-24 school year begins, the Fontana Unified School District announced it is continuing its policy of serving three nutritious meals to students every school day.
The meals are provided through the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which is implemented by the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 (HHFKA).
CEP eliminates the need for households to submit meal applications to determine eligibility for school meal programs.
Students who attend any in-person K-12 FUSD campus are entitled to all meals offered, free of charge (breakfast, lunch, and supper) during each school day to students requesting a meal, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility (Birch High School and Citrus High School do not offer supper meals).
Charges may be applied to a student’s meal account for any additional menu items requested.
Each school site can be contacted for specific information about mealtimes.
Although times vary, suppers are generally offered right after school, Monday through Friday. Students must consume the meals on campus; they cannot take them home with them, said Louie Mays, the senior director of food services.
For more information or questions, contact the Food Services office at (909) 357-5160. Menus are available on the website at www.fusd.net.
