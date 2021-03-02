The Fontana Unified School District is considering the possibility of bringing elementary school students back to school sites for in-person instruction, but the Fontana Teachers Association is raising concerns about the discussions which took place at the recent School Board meeting.
Superintendent Randal Bassett said in a message on the FUSD website that no final decisions have been made and that the distance learning program, which has been in place for a year, will continue to be offered to families even if school buildings are reopened.
"We continue to go beyond the minimum requirements provided by the Department of Public Health and the CDC regarding the reopening of schools," Bassett said. "We are encouraged by the declining number of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County and look forward to the time we can safely restore all services."
Under the latest guidance, elementary schools may consider returning to in-person instruction under modified conditions once the county reaches 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day for a minimum of five days. San Bernardino County currently is at or below that number, Bassett said.
On Feb. 24, members of the FUSD Board of Education reviewed the latest data and proposed options for giving elementary students a chance to return to in-person instruction. Proposals, including a hybrid model, remain under review and are subject to change, Bassett said.
"We want to inform our parents that, as the situation continues to evolve, we continue to take this decision very seriously and will continue to offer families the option of distance learning," Bassett said.
The FTA, the union which represents teachers in the district, released a statement saying that the FTA needs to be included in the conversations regarding the possible return to in-person instruction, which it had not been.
"While we desperately want to return to our campuses, we remain steadfast in our desire to do so safely," the FTA said. "Also, a concurrent (or modified hybrid) teaching model, where teachers are working with a group of students in-person and online at the same time, is not best for students.
"If a teacher is trying to work with students in-person and via distance learning at the same time, how is that teacher able to focus on either group? It is so important that teachers can focus their teaching to ensure that students are having their needs met. When teachers go back to in-person learning, we want to be fully engaged in person! Our students deserve our undivided attention."
In addition, the FTA said, "the push to return just to spend most of the remainder of the school year on standardized tests is misguided at best."
The FTA said that when the time comes for students and teachers to go back to campuses, the FUSD needs to ensure their safety.
"This includes consistent implementation of layered mitigation strategies to reduce transmission of the coronavirus," the FTA said. "Parents need to know exactly how we will keep their children safe. Teachers need to be able to keep students safe. In order to return to in-person learning and stay in-person, every detail needs to be thought out. And again, teachers need to be part of this conversation. Each level, elementary, middle, and high school, has their own separate and important issues that need to be discussed."
Bassett said in his message to FUSD families that safety will be the top concern of the district.
"We know that many of you are eager to know if and when our schools will be reopening for in-person instruction," Bassett said. "We want to assure you that Fontana Unified School District is working hard to ensure that safety is at the forefront in the reopening of schools. We are committed to educational environments supporting our students', employees', and families' health, overall well-being, and safety."
----- ON MARCH 1, a deal was reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators that was designed to help more schools open their classrooms.
Public schools throughout the state will be allocated $6.6 billion under the proposed budget package, Newsom's office said in a news release. About $2 billion would fund safety measures to support in-person instruction, such as personal protective equipment, ventilation upgrades and COVID-19 testing, and $4.6 billion would fund expanded learning opportunities, such as summer school, tutoring and mental health services.
All public schools would be required to offer in-person instruction to grades K-2 for all students and for high-needs students in all grades by the end of the month, losing 1 percent of eligible funds every day thereafter if they do not, Newsom's office said.
“There is no question that students learn best when they are together with their peers and educators in a physically and emotionally safe school environment. Our schools need every resource possible to implement the layered safety measures that will facilitate a safe return to in-person learning for students, school staff, teachers, and their families," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond in a news release.
“Vaccines offer more schools their best chance at accelerating a return to in-person learning, so I am especially encouraged to see this proposal cements the governor’s announcement that a portion of doses will be set aside for the education workforce. Until more people are vaccinated, I urge our school districts to continue to pursue and invest in rapid, robust coronavirus testing of asymptomatic school staff and students as a key safety measure to reducing potential spread."
The FUSD has not provided an update regarding how many teachers have been vaccinated.
Amy Aydin, a teacher in the district, said: "While I was personally excited to hear that teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine, and have already gotten my first dose, each teacher has the right to make the decision to vaccinate themselves or not."
