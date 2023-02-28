Dolores Huerta International Academy sixth-grade Spanish dual language immersion teacher Ashley Silva (front row, second from left) receives the Alma Flor Ada Award for Social Justice during Jornada Pedagógica Professional Development Conference, held Feb. 4 at Loyola Marymount University. Silva encourages her students to support each other and grow as a family, empowered to fight for social justice and guide future generations. (Contributed photo by FUSD)