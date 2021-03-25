Jorge Arauz has been named principal of Redwood Elementary School, bringing 21 years of experience to his new role.
Arauz takes the helm at Redwood after serving as an assistant principal in the Fontana Unified School District for nearly five years -- first at Mango and Maple elementary schools, then at Southridge Tech Middle School and Beech Avenue Elementary.
"As Redwood Elementary’s new principal, I am committed to continuing the tremendous legacy, tradition, and vision of this wonderful school,” Arauz said. “I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic staff of dedicated, talented, caring, and committed educators and am excited to be working with our excellent and brilliant students."
Arauz began his career in 2000 as an elementary school teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District and taught at schools in Los Angeles and Orange counties before coming to FUSD in 2016.
He has been instrumental in bringing new educational opportunities to Southridge Tech Middle School, aiding in its transformation into a Microsoft Showcase School and furthering the school’s candidacy to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme.
Arauz’s efforts to engage students in a globally focused education and celebrate multiculturalism and diversity will continue at Redwood, which offers a Spanish Dual-Language Immersion program.
"I am looking forward to help continue the developing of our DLI program here at Redwood,” Arauz said. “The best gift you can give your child is the gift of a second language. Maintaining a student's native language is vital to their self-esteem, family heritage, and identity."
Arauz holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Los Angeles, a master’s degree in administrative leadership from Cal Poly Pomona, a Bilingual, Cross-Cultural, Language and Academic Development (BCLAD) credential and various certificates. He is also pursuing his doctorate in administrative leadership at Cal Poly Pomona.
“Mr. Arauz has made a positive impact on our schools and students in Fontana Unified, and are thrilled to name him as Redwood Elementary’s new principal,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are excited for his continued leadership in the District and look forward to what he, alongside the outstanding teachers and staff at Redwood, will accomplish in the future.”
