A Fontana Unified School District employee and his family members lost their home when the South Fire ravaged the local area on the afternoon of Aug. 25.
It was a devastating day for Zack Miller, a sign language interpreter for the district, who rushed to his house in Lytle Creek but found that the wildfire had already ruined everything, according to Daisy Alvarez, one of his coworkers.
“Not only did Zack and his wife lose their entire home and all of their belongings, his parents' and younger brother's home were completely destroyed as well,” Alvarez said. “They have no place to go home to and only have the clothes on their backs.”
As of Aug. 27, the fire had burned 900 acres and had destroyed a total of four homes and 14 out buildings, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Alvarez set up a GoFundMe page to help Miller.
“He's a vital part of our department, working with our deaf and hard of hearing students,” Alvarez said. “Zack always has an upbeat personality. He leads his day with a smile. Whenever you need him he will be right there to help out any way he can. This is the time where we can now be there for him and his family.
“My goal is to help them raise money for a temporary or permanent place to rest their heads at night so they can slowly rebuild their homes and lives. This is priority and for them to be together for support. They are in need of basic necessities as well. Clothing, food, toiletries, dog food … etc.”
To access the GoFundMe page, visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/school-employee-looses-family-homes-in-fire?
