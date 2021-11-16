Fontana Unified School District is expanding its ongoing COVID-19 testing clinics to be available to the greater community at no cost.
Initially launched for FUSD students and employees, the testing clinics are part of the district’s continued efforts to provide healthy and safe learning environments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said in a news release.
Testing clinics are available at all high school and middle school sites, as well as the district office. Appointments are available, but not required. Community members who are not FUSD students or employees may register for testing at https://www.covidclinic.org/fusd/.
“Keeping our schools safe is something we all must take an active role in; Fontana Unified is committed to doing our part to keep our schools safe and open,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “As we head into the holiday season, we urge everyone in the Fontana community to take the necessary steps to remain healthy.”
The COVID-19 testing clinic schedule is as follows:
• Mondays through Thursdays:
— District office: 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
— High schools: 12:15 to 6:15 p.m.
• Fridays:
-- District office and high schools: 12:35 to 4:15 p.m.
-- Middle schools: 7:35 to 11:15 a.m.
FUSD will continue to provide students, employees and the community with additional COVID-19 resources, such as continuing to follow safety protocols across District campuses, informing the district community of opportunities to get vaccinated, and more.
To view these resources, including the district’s COVID-19 safety plan, visit https://www.fusd.net/coronavirus.
