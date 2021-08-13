The Fontana Unified School District has expanded its free food program, and now all of the FUSD's enrolled students are eligible for a breakfast, lunch, and supper each school day at no charge.
"This is the first time we will be able to serve all 44 schools all meals for free," said Trieste C. Huey, the director of food services at FUSD.
Previously, she said, the district had to charge students for lunch at Kaiser, Summit, and Jurupa Hills high schools.
The "Seamless Summer Option" (SSO) will be in effect throughout the school year.
"We are excited that USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) gave this flexibility for the 2021/22 school year and that the state of California has guaranteed meals for all students starting in 2022/23. Had the USDA not extended the flexibilities, we would have had to charge for lunch meals again," Huey said.
Breakfast is served 30 minutes prior to the start of each school day, lunch times vary depending on site, and supper is served right after the bell rings at most schools, Huey said.
"Supper is currently only served to students enrolled in the after school program at the elementary and middle schools," she said. "We hope to open it up to all students enrolled once we are fully staffed."
Supper is offered to all enrolled students at the five compressive high schools (Fontana, Fontana A.B. Miller, Jurupa Hills, Kaiser, and Summit), but not at the two continuation high schools (Birch and Citrus).
For more information, contact Huey at (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200 or Trieste.Huey@fusd.net
