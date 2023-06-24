The Fontana School Police Department is introducing the department’s newly assigned Police Canine Narcotic and Firearm Detection Unit.
Officer John Mory and his K-9, named Gus, will partner up to give the FUSD community a law enforcement tool to combat narcotics and firearms on or near local schools, the FUSD said in a recent Facebook post.
K-9 Gus is a 2-year-old black labrador retriever who will be trained to find all narcotics, including fentanyl, and black powder to locate firearms.
Mory and Gus will be ready to protect students when the upcoming 2023-24 school year begins in August.
