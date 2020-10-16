Students are not able to attend classes inside school buildings in Fontana because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many of them were still honored at their schools recently because of their academic excellence.
Kaiser High School fostered its well-known “Kaiser Cat” spirit and applauded the high-achieving students during a drive-thru fall academic awards ceremony on Oct. 13. More than 500 students were recognized during the socially distanced ceremony, which featured teachers and staff waving colorful posters with words of encouragement as students collected their medals.
In addition, Summit High School honored students for their continued academic achievement during distance learning with a drive-thru academic awards ceremony on Oct. 1. About 700 students earned gold and silver medals, awarded based on their academic performance in the spring of 2020. Summit staff distributed medals and congratulated students during the ceremony while adhering to public health and safety protocols.
