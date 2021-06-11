Fontana Unified School District's Class of 2021 graduates turned their tassels as families cheered and colorful streamers cascaded through the air, marking their milestone achievement during lively commencement ceremonies that were held June 8-10 at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
The district honored graduates from its five comprehensive high schools along with Fontana Adult School, Birch Continuation High School, and Citrus Continuation High School.
The outdoor, in-person ceremonies featured emotional speeches from standout students, tearful renditions of the schools’ alma maters, and marquee lights spelling “Class of 2021” adorning the field.
