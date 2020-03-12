The Fontana Unified School District is implementing new measures, including restricting non-essential field trip and conference requests, to help protect students from the coronavirus threat.
The health risk from the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, and there have been no cases reported in the county.
However, in an effort to be proactive, FUSD is in the process of providing hand sanitizer for all classrooms, multi-use areas, and offices, according to a letter sent to the community by Superintendent Randal Bassett.
Also, there will be additional custodial hours to allow for daily sanitization of all high contact surfaces, including desks and tabletops, light switches, door handles, drinking fountains and sinks, Bassett said.
FUSD has emergency/safety preparedness plans in place at every school site that will be strictly followed, and which include:
• Comprehensive school safety plan
• Emergency evacuation maps
• Emergency supplies for each school site and district locations
• Emergency notification systems
• Frequent reminding of students on how to wash their hands regularly and adequately
----- AT THIS TIME, all schools will remain open in FUSD, Bassett said. There are no recommendations by public health officials to close schools in the district.
However, should a COVID-19 outbreak occur and require school closures, parents will be notified immediately and provided with information.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will continue to work closely with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health," said Bassett and Leslie D. Woodman-Moore, the superintendent of FUSD health services.
"We are reviewing field trip and conference requests that are non-essential and restricting all conferences and field trips that require air travel. Students, staff, and volunteers participating in field trips/conferences NOT requiring air travel may elect to participate at their discretion."
The high school AVID college/university tours that were scheduled to take place the next two weeks have been postponed, the FUSD said. Colleges in the Bay Area, Central California, and locally have closed campuses and switched to an online format, necessitating the postponement.
----- THE FOLLOWING HEALTHY HABITS are being encouraged by FUSD among students and staff:
• Wash hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water (before and after eating, after restroom use, coughing or sneezing) including hand sanitizer
• Cover mouth with elbow or tissue when coughing
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean surfaces regularly
• If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school, or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider.
For up-to-date information and questions about the coronavirus, additional information can be found on the FUSD website and through the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC), and the California Department of Public Health.
