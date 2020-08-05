Fontana Unified School District is continuing to distribute laptops to students from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade in preparation for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, which will begin Aug. 24 with online distance learning.
The district received some welcome assistance in carrying out its laptop distribution by accepting a $25,000 donation from the National Real Estate Development Association's Inland Empire chapter (NAIOP).
The donation, which was announced during a recent video interview involving Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett, will help offset the costs of providing the district’s 36,000 students with laptops.
“The contribution will help our children, hard-working teachers and dedicated administrators with the challenges of distance learning in the new school year," NAIOP IE President Steve Haston said. "We are proud of the strong partnership that our industry shares with the City of Fontana, its residents and our local school district.”
In addition to ensuring that each student has a laptop, the FUSD is providing connectivity support as needed and parent technical training on software, such as Microsoft Teams, that will be used during distance learning.
"We realize that this year will begin in a completely different way than what we've experienced before," Bassett said. "We want to make sure that we are doing as much as possible to prepare our families and students for success in this online learning environment. We are very thankful to the City of Fontana and the National Real Estate Development Association's partnership and support in making this possible."
The district held parent webinars on Microsoft Teams in English and Spanish from July 21-29. The sessions highlighted helpful tips and reviewed the platform’s functionality. Videos of the sessions and additional parent support resources are available at www.fusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.