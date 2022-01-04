Amid a huge spike in coronavirus cases, the Fontana Unified School District is continuing to hold COVID-19 testing clinics at no cost.
Initially launched specifically for FUSD students and employees, the testing clinics are now open to all community members as part of the district’s continued efforts to provide healthy and safe learning environments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Testing clinics are available at all high school and middle school sites, as well as the district office.
Students and employees of Fontana Unified School District may register for testing at: www.testfontana.com.
Community members who are not Fontana Unified students or employees may register for testing at https://www.covidclinic.org/fusd/.
----- IN ADDITION, the district will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citrus Elementary School, 16041 Randall Avenue. Anyone ages 5 and older interested in receiving a vaccination or booster can visit MyTurn.ca.gov and schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.