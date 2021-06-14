The Fontana Unified School District is making plans for the 2021-2022 school year and is asking parents to provide input regarding how they would prefer their children to receive instruction.
The district, which is scheduled to begin classes for the new year in August, sent out a survey to parents of students recently.
For most of the 2020-2021 year, the FUSD utilized a Distance Learning format because of the coronavirus crisis. Then in the spring, because COVID-19 cases decreased dramatically in the local area, the district gave students a choice of returning to in-person instruction or continuing to learn virtually from home.
About half of the elementary school students came back to the classrooms in April, but a much smaller percentage of middle school and high school students took advantage of the opportunity to return to the school facilities.
This fall, officials are hoping that the coronavirus threat will be curtailed to the point that a much more normal school year will take place.
"The programs offered next year will follow within the Department of Public Health guidelines to meet your family's needs," the district said in the email containing the survey for parents.
FUSD is planning to provide details regarding the 2021-2022 school year in the weeks to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.