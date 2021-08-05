As the new school year gets under way this month, the Fontana Unified School District finds itself in a positive financial situation.
The district, which had been operating at a deficit in recent years, has a general fund budget surplus of $23.8 million thanks to an influx of money from the state and federal governments, according to FUSD documents.
The funding was more than enough to overcome financial strains resulting from the coronavirus crisis, which forced the district to implement many additional health and safety measures.
The district received a total of about $200 million from the federal government, said Ryan DiGiulio, the associate superintendent of business services. The stimulus funding was provided by both the Trump and Biden administrations over the past two years.
While the district benefited from some one-time money and grants, it also received additional state funding that will maintain the FUSD's stability in the future.
"We appreciate the ongoing funding because that allows us to provide for our students for years to come," DiGiulio said.
Thanks to a giant surge in California's revenues over the past year, Gov. Gavin Newsom in May proposed the highest level of funding for public schools to date.
"The significant increase in the state’s revenues results in Proposition 98 funding of $93.7 billion -- nearly $14,000 per pupil," the FUSD said in its budget report. "In addition, earlier this year the federal government allocated K-12 schools approximately $15 billion and the California community colleges $2.3 billion. In addition, the state appropriations limit will result in a supplemental payment to schools of approximately $8 billion, which is scheduled to be allocated in 2022-23. This payment will assist districts over the next several years as one-time federal funds expire."
In Fontana, the funds will pay for several programs, including transitional kindergarten starting in the 2022-2023 school year, DiGiulio said.
The district will also pour more money into programs such as special education, early intervention, and career technical education.
"Administration is confident that the district will be able to maintain a minimum reserve of four percent and have the necessary cash in order to ensure that the district remains fiscally solvent," the FUSD's budget report said.
