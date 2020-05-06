The Fontana Unified School District is continuing to try to come up with ways to honor the 2020 graduating seniors during the coronavirus crisis.
"Fontana Unified is committed to celebrating the Class of 2020 for its accomplishments," the district said on Facebook on May 5. "Sadly, we have received confirmation from Toyota Arena that all May events will be postponed, and the arena will remain closed in compliance with San Bernardino County Department of Health guidelines."
As a result, the district's commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for late May, will be postponed, the FUSD said.
"During the month of May, we will continue to find a variety of ways to honor our senior classes and invite the community to join us in these celebrations," the district said. "Additionally, we will continue to explore alternative dates and possible locations to hold graduation ceremonies safely. Once we have finalized plans, we will inform all seniors and families."
