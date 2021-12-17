Fontana Unified School District was named the district winner for San Bernardino County in the Race to Submit campaign for achieving the highest percentage of financial aid applications completed by the Class of 2021 in the county.
The district was recognized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools for the achievement, verifying that 60.46 percent of FUSD students in the Class of 2021 had completed financial aid applications.
Race to Submit is a statewide campaign to increase the number of financial aid applications completed by high school seniors in California. The campaign tracks the completion of FAFSA applications, which provide federal financial aid, and CA Dream Act applications, which provide financial aid for undocumented students who are not eligible for federal aid. The CA Dream Act is not affiliated with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
District winners in each county were determined through the online Race to Submit Dashboard. By tracking their FAFSA and CADAA submission numbers online, school districts can determine their success in helping college-bound seniors begin the college application process.
FUSD aims to boost college and career readiness by removing barriers and increasing access to information and financial support.
Those efforts include hosting FAFSA and CA Dream Act workshops, which aid students and families in navigating the financial aid process and provide support in completing the applications.
The district’s comprehensive high schools also hold College Application Days, providing students with a dedicated day to complete and submit college applications on campus, aided by counselors, staff and district administrators.
“At Fontana Unified we are dedicated to providing all students with the skills, knowledge and resources to succeed in our schools, in college and in their professional endeavors,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to our Class of 2021 on their achievement and to all of our educators and employees who support our students as they pursue their goals.”
