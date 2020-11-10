A 25-year educator with deep experience in campus leadership and educational practices will take over Fontana Unified School District’s Division of Teaching and Learning on Nov. 23.
The FUSD Board of Education on Nov. 4 hired Dr. Monica Makiewicz to head the division as the new associate superintendent of teaching and learning.
“Dr. Makiewicz has dedicated her career to serving students and bettering their educational opportunities,” FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Fontana Unified and know she will be a great addition to our outstanding Teaching and Learning Division.”
Makiewicz began her education career in 1995 as a mathematics teacher at Monrovia High School. She has held leadership roles throughout her career, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent of educational services at districts throughout Los Angeles County.
She comes to Fontana from Temple City Unified School District, where she was the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and later was the associate superintendent. There, she oversaw strategic planning, instruction, personnel, negotiations with bargaining units, the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) and more.
Makiewicz holds a doctorate in educational administration and an administrative credential from UC Riverside, a J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree and teaching credentials from Santa Clara University.
In her new role, Makiewicz will oversee the planning, organization and administration of curriculum development to ensure a comprehensive, articulated curriculum and instructional program, the FUSD said.
She will also assist with integrating professional learning and instructional technology.
Dr. Monica Makiewicz will serve as FUSD's associate superintendent of teaching and learning.
