The Fontana Unified School District has a new partner providing COVID-19 testing to students and staff, the district announced.
Covid Clinic, a not-for-profit testing provider, will provide on-site testing for students, staff, and their families.
Covid Clinic is one of the most experienced testing providers in the nation.
Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
• High schools — Fontana, Fontana A.B. Miller, Jurupa Hills, Kaiser, and Summit.
• Middle schools — Alder, Almeria, Fontana, Wayne Ruble, Sequoia, Southridge, and Truman.
• FUSD district office.
Appointments are available but not required as students, employees, and their families may walk up to any designated location for testing.
Registration for testing is available at: www.testfontana.com.
