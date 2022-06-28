Families looking to jumpstart their children’s education can enroll in Fontana Unified School District’s Early Learning program – which includes preschool, pre-kindergarten and transitional kindergarten classes – for the 2022-23 school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The classes, designed for children ages three to five who are not currently enrolled in the district, introduce students to the concept of daily schooling and prepare them socially, emotionally and academically for kindergarten.
“I am very excited to shift the perception that school starts at five years old when beginning kindergarten. There is so much learning that occurs before the age of five,” FUSD Early Learning Director Darcy Whitney said. “When children begin their educational journey at the age of three or four, they’re provided with opportunities to learn in ways that interest them, building on positive experiences and social-emotional learning that will develop a drive and love for learning.”
Each Early Learning component has its own requirements, curriculum and daily activities, and include a block of Child Choice Center time to explore technology, literacy, writing, math, dramatic play, science, block, library or art, as well as outdoor play. The centers are customized to align to the developmental levels of the children. Nutrition is served daily.
FUSD's California State Preschool Program (CSPP) is for children who will turn three years old by Dec. 1, 2022 and is available at 24 FUSD elementary schools. The CSPP is a three-hour, part-day program that aligns to the California Preschool Learning Foundations and California Preschool Curriculum Frameworks, and runs for 180 days.
Children enrolled in CSPP are introduced to the basic concepts of learning that span numerous content areas, including literacy, language, math, science and beginning writing. Immersed in a print-rich environment, children will build comprehension and vocabulary skills through a variety of literature. Children in CSPP do not need to be toilet trained.
FUSD's State Preschool Pre-kindergarten (PK4) program is available to all California residents who were born between Sept. 2, 2017 and Sept. 1, 2018. The Transitional Kindergarten (TK) is available to all district residents who were born between Sept. 2, 2017 and Feb. 2, 2018. PK4 is a three-hour program; TK is a four-hour, 20-minute program. Both PK4 and TK run for 180 days.
To be eligible for PK4, students must be part of a subsidized California Department of Education Childcare program. Eligibility criteria include foster/child protective services, free and reduced lunch eligibility, income eligibility, or students with special needs with individualized Education Program (IEP) requirements. PK4 is available at 24 FUSD elementary schools; TK is available at 22 FUSD elementary schools.
Both PK4 and TK are available to children the year before they enter kindergarten, and focus on preparing them for the rigor of kindergarten, teaching academic and social skills and providing whole group, small group or individual activities aligned to student interest and needs. Children will have access to books, are provided with reading materials, and are read to daily to build their literacy, vocabulary, math and science skills.
To learn how to enroll a child into one of FUSD’s Early Learning programs, visit www.fusd.net/enrollment. For more information regarding the Early Learning programs, visit www.fusd.net/preschool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.