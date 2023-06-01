The Fontana Unified School District will be offering free lunches for all youth 18 years and younger this summer.
A special kickoff event for the program will be held on Friday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. During this event, in addition to the free meals, there will be community booths, face painting, and a farmers’ market.
Then the regular summer program will get under way on Monday, June 5.
Meals will be offered every weekday until July 21.
Locations and times for the lunches are:
• Fontana Park — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Avenue — 11 a.m. to noon
• Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard — 11 a.m. to noon
• Southridge Park, 14501 Live Oak Avenue — 11 a.m. to noon
• Fontana Boys and Girls Club, 7723 Almeria Avenue — Noon to 1 p.m.
Meals must be eaten on site. There will be no service on June 19 and July 4.
For more information, visit www.fusd.net or call (909) 357-5160.
